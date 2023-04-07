Insider Selling: Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) CFO Sells 23,591 Shares of Stock

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) CFO Brian D. Koppy sold 23,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $29,960.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 802,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cano Health Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CANO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,700,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,765,746. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Cano Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CANO shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health

About Cano Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cano Health by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 83,709 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Cano Health by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 54,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 27,249 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cano Health by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. 25.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

See Also

