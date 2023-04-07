Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells 7,100 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,100 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $157,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 3rd, Daniel Bradbury sold 10,300 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $228,042.00.
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Daniel Bradbury sold 11,349 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $264,431.70.
Castle Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $22.26 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $36.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average of $23.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CSTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
