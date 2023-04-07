Insider Selling: National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) COO Sells $277,300.80 in Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) COO Jona S. Raasch sold 6,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $277,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRC opened at $43.50 on Friday. National Research Co. has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day moving average is $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in National Research by 4,323.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 974,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,340,000 after buying an additional 952,230 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in National Research by 1,261.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 93,967 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in National Research by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in National Research by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 22,023 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in National Research by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,315,000 after purchasing an additional 18,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

