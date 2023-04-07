Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Sells 4,673 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $62,758.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,246.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
PubMatic Stock Up 2.3 %
PubMatic stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.88. 344,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,455. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09. The company has a market cap of $733.28 million, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.87. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $26.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its holdings in PubMatic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in PubMatic by 7.6% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PubMatic by 37.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in PubMatic by 2.3% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 60,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in PubMatic by 12.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
Featured Stories
