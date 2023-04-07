Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $197.10

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$197.10 and traded as high as C$198.47. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$197.63, with a volume of 438,128 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on IFC shares. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$207.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$238.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intact Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$224.20.
Intact Financial Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$194.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$197.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.89, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of C$34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Charles Brindamour sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total value of C$5,850,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Intact Financial Company Profile
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
