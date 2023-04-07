Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $197.10

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$197.10 and traded as high as C$198.47. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$197.63, with a volume of 438,128 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IFC shares. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$207.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$238.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intact Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$224.20.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$194.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$197.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.89, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of C$34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56.

Intact Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.

In other news, Senior Officer Charles Brindamour sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total value of C$5,850,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

