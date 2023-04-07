Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at UBS Group

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.27.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.25. 3,104,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,384,639. The stock has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.48.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.