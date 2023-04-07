International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.50. 3,050,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,442,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.12. The company has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a PE ratio of 74.15, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Articles

