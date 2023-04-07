Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.74

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and traded as low as $17.80. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF shares last traded at $17.98, with a volume of 228,215 shares.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $669.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

