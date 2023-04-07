INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:IPU) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $448.27

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:IPU – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 448.27 ($5.57) and traded as low as GBX 421 ($5.23). INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 425 ($5.28), with a volume of 48,063 shares trading hands.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £143.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -433.67 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 447.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 428.09.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,346.94%.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

