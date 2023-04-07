Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO) Shares Bought by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned about 4.41% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 238.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the third quarter worth about $239,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,490. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average is $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.11 million, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $23.79 and a twelve month high of $34.46.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (EWCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap firms engaged in communication services, selected from the S&P 500 Index. EWCO was launched on Nov 7, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

