Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 30,205 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the typical volume of 1,713 call options.

Forte Biosciences Trading Up 9.0 %

Forte Biosciences stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. Forte Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.54.

Institutional Trading of Forte Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRX. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 227,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 186,159 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of dermatology products and services. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis.

