iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Upgraded to Mixed at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

IQ has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of iQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.70 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of iQIYI from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.80 to $5.10 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iQIYI currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.33.

iQIYI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.71. The stock had a trading volume of 24,468,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,486,635. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,130,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,793,000 after buying an additional 3,789,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the third quarter valued at $7,409,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at $12,818,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 1,115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 1,577,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth $6,794,000. 31.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

