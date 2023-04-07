Irwin Naturals (OTC:IWINF) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Irwin Naturals Inc. (OTC:IWINF – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95. 410 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IWINF shares. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Irwin Naturals in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Irwin Naturals from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64.

Irwin Naturals Inc, a herbal supplement company, distributes CBD products in the United States and internationally. It offers its products online, as well as through approximately 100,000 stores. The company was formerly known as Datinvest International Ltd. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

