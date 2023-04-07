iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Position Lessened by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $19,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $99.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.47. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $104.73.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

