iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,457 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP stock opened at $99.50 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $104.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.98 and a 200-day moving average of $97.47.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

