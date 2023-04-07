iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Position Boosted by Sowa Financial Group Inc.

Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.22. 1,178,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,535. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.47. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

