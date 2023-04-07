iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after acquiring an additional 424,504 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,088 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,201,000 after acquiring an additional 95,098 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,124,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,483,000 after acquiring an additional 161,958 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.78. The stock had a trading volume of 714,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,662. The company has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.10 and its 200-day moving average is $246.72.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

