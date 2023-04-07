iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,370 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,558.1% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,418,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130,071 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 327.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,311 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,277,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,487 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 344.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,136,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,476,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.43. 1,422,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,175. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

