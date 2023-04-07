iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Holdings Trimmed by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,442 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up 1.6% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Heritage Financial Services LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 659.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 972.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.96. The stock had a trading volume of 105,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,698. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.58.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

