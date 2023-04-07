iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Holdings Trimmed by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,442 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up 1.6% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Heritage Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.35% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 659.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 972.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $49.96. 105,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,698. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day moving average is $50.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $67.50.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

