iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV) Shares Bought by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Get Rating) by 212.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,792 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $988,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $237,000.

Shares of XVV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.76. 47,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $132.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

