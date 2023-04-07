iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) is Sinecera Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Sinecera Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. iShares Global Materials ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sinecera Capital LLC owned about 1.33% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MXI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 83.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period.

Shares of MXI stock opened at $82.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Global Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

