iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $53.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,532. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $56.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.62.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

