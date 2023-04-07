iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Trimmed by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $38.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.26.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

