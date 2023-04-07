iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Trading Down 1.6%

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.72 and last traded at $30.83. Approximately 61,429 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 69,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISCF. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $528,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 20,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $752,000.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

