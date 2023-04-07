iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Holdings Decreased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,729 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $16,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $95.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.34. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $100.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

