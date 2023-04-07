iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $71.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

