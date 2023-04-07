iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Vance Wealth Inc.

Vance Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 373.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 919,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,979,000 after acquiring an additional 413,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.62. The stock had a trading volume of 529,878 shares. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.53 and its 200-day moving average is $84.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.