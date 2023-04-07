iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Invst LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Invst LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 374.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 781,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617,087 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Invst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $38,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $49.05. 1,388,044 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.