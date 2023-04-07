iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,388,044 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average is $45.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

