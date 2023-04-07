iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,728 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 2.7% of Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 61,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.05. 1,388,044 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

