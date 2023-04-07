iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 87,758.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,354,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337,952 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,621,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,699,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,027 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18,328.4% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 835,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,930,000 after acquiring an additional 831,194 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,125,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,573,000 after acquiring an additional 698,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.20 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.391 dividend. This represents a $4.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

