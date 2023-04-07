iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Position Cut by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,861 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IYE traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.73. 837,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,540. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $34.94 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.