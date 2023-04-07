iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,953 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises about 2.7% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $13,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IHI. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 106.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,108,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,084 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,275,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 520,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,977,000 after purchasing an additional 183,059 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4,871.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 181,998 shares during the period. Finally, FinDec Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,810,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $54.27. 506,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,198. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.82.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

