iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,906,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,882,000 after acquiring an additional 32,859 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,894,000 after acquiring an additional 165,385 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,329,000 after acquiring an additional 36,912 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,946,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 762,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,935,000 after acquiring an additional 66,673 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $92.01 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $100.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.72 and a 200-day moving average of $80.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

