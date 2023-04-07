Iyo Bank Ltd. Buys Shares of 12,800 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Iyo Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000. Aptiv makes up about 0.7% of Iyo Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Aptiv by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at $63,226,948.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at $63,226,948.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,679. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

APTV traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.02. 1,648,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.02.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

