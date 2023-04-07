Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 216.40 ($2.69).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on J. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 230 ($2.86) to GBX 270 ($3.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 237 ($2.94) to GBX 217 ($2.69) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.05) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 180 ($2.24) to GBX 190 ($2.36) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Performance

About Jacobs Engineering Group

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.