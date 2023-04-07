Jane Huang Sells 13,280 Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) CMO Jane Huang sold 13,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $81,273.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Prelude Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $6.16 on Friday. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $8.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $295.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prelude Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRLD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after buying an additional 155,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 300.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 120,386 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 1,657.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 85,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 72.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 56,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 51,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

(Get Rating)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.