Jane Huang Sells 13,280 Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) CMO Jane Huang sold 13,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $81,273.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Prelude Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $6.16 on Friday. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $8.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $295.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prelude Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRLD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after buying an additional 155,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 300.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 120,386 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 1,657.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 85,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 72.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 56,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 51,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile
Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD)
- What Factors Will Drive S&P 500 Performance This Year?
- 2 Beautiful Investments In A Growing Industry
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.