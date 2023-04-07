Jean I. Liu Sells 174 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) insider Jean I. Liu sold 174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $35,819.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,763 shares in the company, valued at $17,861,031.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SGEN traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.55. 2,030,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 0.54. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $206.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.95.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $281,065,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,618,264,000 after purchasing an additional 394,562 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Seagen by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,584,000 after acquiring an additional 363,133 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,623,000 after acquiring an additional 207,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,732,699,000 after acquiring an additional 170,001 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGEN. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Seagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink cut Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

