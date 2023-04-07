Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) PT Lowered to $40.00

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.31% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s FY2024 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

JEF has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Jefferies Financial Group stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $31.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,578. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.38. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.16.

Institutional Trading of Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 112,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 25,859 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.