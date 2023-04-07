Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 0.8% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SDY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.92. 219,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,151. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.12. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

