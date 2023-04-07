Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 1,004.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.57. 3,177,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,263,275. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 215.49%.

Several analysts recently commented on O shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

