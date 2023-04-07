Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,926 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $355,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,582 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $359,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,568 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 408.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,813,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $297,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.03.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $3,241,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,293,879.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 192,219 shares of company stock worth $35,766,357 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.93. 2,935,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,266. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.83. The company has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,741.86, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

