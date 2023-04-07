Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $27.07 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 279,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,773 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 11.4% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $27,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 225,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after acquiring an additional 89,810 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 125,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 18,490 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 877,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,078,000 after buying an additional 76,239 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.50. 927,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,748. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.47. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $104.73.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

