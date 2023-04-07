Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 541.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,198,000 after buying an additional 6,387,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,303 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 41.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,875,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,696,000 after purchasing an additional 849,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,330,000 after buying an additional 816,427 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.70.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.74. 2,879,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,626,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.11 and its 200-day moving average is $97.80. The stock has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

