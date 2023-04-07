Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,064 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,495 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,892 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $31.18. 14,486,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,519,040. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.47. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

