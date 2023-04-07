Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 135.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,949 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UGI. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in UGI by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 102,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UGI by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in UGI by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 57,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 191,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 13,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Price Performance

UGI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,264. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

About UGI

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Further Reading

