Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,454 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $108,304,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $88,092,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after acquiring an additional 968,088 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,361,000.

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.63. 495,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,789. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.88. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $53.09.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

