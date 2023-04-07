Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 358 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Evergy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Evergy by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,200,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,301,000 after purchasing an additional 855,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Evergy by 2,320.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after purchasing an additional 418,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Evergy by 1,332.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 347,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on EVRG. TheStreet cut Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Evergy Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.29. 2,098,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.15%.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.