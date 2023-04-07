Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 462 ($5.74) and last traded at GBX 469 ($5.82). Approximately 1,794 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 473 ($5.87).

Jersey Electricity Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 494.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 504.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of £54.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,737.04 and a beta of 0.26.

Jersey Electricity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 10.80 ($0.13) per share. This is a boost from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $7.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Jersey Electricity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,666.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Jersey Electricity

In other Jersey Electricity news, insider Elisabeth Iceton bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 490 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £12,250 ($15,213.61). 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey, the Channel Islands. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and home solutions, including heating systems and hot water, renewable energy, electric transport and related chargers, amenity lighting, air conditioning, and CosyCare maintenance.

